Meet Elizabeth, a well-behaved kitty looking for her forever home

While she was quite fearful in the shelter, Elizabeth has opened up beautifully in her foster home and has learned to love pets and cuddles.

Elizabeth is a sweet older lady who has overcome huge stresses in life to blossom as she looks for her forever home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Elizabeth is a sweet older lady who has overcome huge stresses in life to blossom as she looks for her forever home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Elizabeth is a sweet older lady who has overcome huge stresses in life to blossom as she looks for her forever home.

While she was quite fearful in the shelter, she has opened up beautifully in her foster home and has learned to love pets and cuddles (and you’ll love petting her — she’s so soft).

This brave girl is low-key, well-behaved and calm, and would be a great companion for any home where she can balance her solo time and social time.

Ask to meet her today and see for yourself how special Liz is.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.