Live Radio
Home » Pet of the Week » Meet Elizabeth, a well-behaved…

Meet Elizabeth, a well-behaved kitty looking for her forever home

Michelle Durango, Humane Rescue Alliance

August 4, 2026, 9:30 AM

Elizabeth is a sweet older lady who has overcome huge stresses in life to blossom as she looks for her forever home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Elizabeth is a sweet older lady who has overcome huge stresses in life to blossom as she looks for her forever home.

While she was quite fearful in the shelter, she has opened up beautifully in her foster home and has learned to love pets and cuddles (and you’ll love petting her — she’s so soft).

This brave girl is low-key, well-behaved and calm, and would be a great companion for any home where she can balance her solo time and social time.

Ask to meet her today and see for yourself how special Liz is.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up