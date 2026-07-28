Meet Janica, a gentle young pup with a heart full of hope

Janica is a 1-year-old beagle mix and weighs 14 pounds. She’s a charming, gentle young lady with the softest expression and a heart full of hope.

Janica is a 1-year-old beagle mix and weighs 14 pounds. She’s a charming, gentle young lady with the softest expression and a heart full of hope.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Janica is a 1-year-old beagle mix and weighs 14 pounds. She’s a charming, gentle young lady with the softest expression and a heart full of hope.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Janica has heartworm, which means she needs crate rest and to be calm while she gets fixed up.

The good thing is the Humane Rescue Alliance will take care of all her treatments free of charge if you adopt her.

Janica is a 1-year-old beagle mix and weighs 14 pounds.

To know Janica is to love her completely. She’s a charming, gentle young lady with the softest expression and a heart full of hope. Janica is searching for that kind, patient person who will take her home and show her the good life she truly deserves.

This sweet pup is bashful and needs a quiet, steady household where she can build her confidence at her own pace. Soft words, yummy treats and plenty of love will win her heart. She’s an absolute champ at lap-lounging and happily soaking up pampering.

Janica would thrive in a calm home where she can relax, heal and feel safe.

If you’re looking for a tender, pretty doggie who just needs a gentle hand and a loving routine, she may be your perfect match. Meet and adopt her today — she is wonderful.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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