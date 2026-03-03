Meet Ravioli, a Boxer mix filled with joy and energy

If you love big, lovable, ultra-charming Boxer mixes, then get ready to fall head over heels for Ravioli, WTOP's Pet…

If you love big, lovable, ultra-charming Boxer mixes, then get ready to fall head over heels for Ravioli, WTOP's Pet of the Week!

At 82 pounds of pure sweetness, this handsome hunk is packed with joy, personality, and the most expressive, energetic tail wags you’ve ever seen.

Ravioli recently attended an adoption event and absolutely shined. The 2-year-old walked through the crowd on a loose leash with little to no pulling, happily greeting people along the way.

He’s outgoing, social, and adores pets — the kind of dog who just wants to hang out and be your best buddy.

He truly has a smile for everyone he meets! He rides calmly in the car (even if he needs a little encouragement getting in at first — he’ll happily accept a gentle lift into the backseat). He’s treat-motivated, eager to engage, and easy to redirect.

Ravioli is mostly comfortable meeting other dogs and, if he feels unsure, he removes himself rather than reacting — such a polite gentleman. He could likely live with another dog who matches his easygoing vibe.

Ravioli is not much into toys, but he is very into people and tasty treats. One thing to note: bikes aren’t his favorite — they make him a bit stressed and vocal — but with continued positive guidance, he’ll keep building confidence.

Overall, Ravioli is a silly, affectionate, easygoing companion who’s ready to make someone incredibly happy.

If you’re looking for a big lovebug with a heart to match his size, come meet Ravioli soon — he can’t wait to wag his (admittedly stumpy) tail for you!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

