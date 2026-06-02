Meet Luke, a 7-month-old hound pup who loves to smile

Between that smile, his floppy hound-dog ears, and constantly wagging tail, Luke has a way of making everyone around him smile right back.

Luke is a 7-month-old, 37-pound hound, who wants you to know he's a good boy. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Luke is a 7-month-old, 37-pound hound, who wants you to know he's a good boy. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Meet Luke, who wants to be your puppy.

This joyful young guy has the sweetest way of introducing himself: a goofy little grin that he flashes when he’s feeling shy and wants you to know he’s a good boy.

Between that smile, his floppy hound-dog ears, and constantly wagging tail, Luke has a way of making everyone around him smile right back.

Luke is a sweet, affectionate dog who loves being loved. He takes treats gently, enjoys spending time with people and is always up for fun, walks and new adventures.

Beneath his happy-go-lucky personality, though, is a puppy who’s still building confidence. He can be a little shy in new situations and has plenty of endearing awkward puppy energy as he figures out the world around him.

What Luke needs most is a family willing to go at his pace, celebrate his victories and help him grow into his best self with patience, cuddles and encouragement. In return, you’ll get a loyal companion whose joy is contagious and whose biggest wish is simply to belong.

If you’re looking for a sweet, goofy young dog to grow alongside, Luke is ready to meet you. Come see that famous smile for yourself and help this wonderful boy find the loving home he’s been dreaming of.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s webpage at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.