Meet Starfish — with bonus kitties Susie and Joey

Starfish is a sweet Shepherd mix searching for the loving family she’s been dreaming of. Susie is a gentle, sunshine-loving girl who’s settling into home life beautifully.

This week’s Pet of the Week is super sweet Starfish and our bonus pet is a bonded pair of kittens, Susie and Joey!(Courtesy HRA) This week’s Pet of the Week is super sweet Starfish and our bonus pet is a bonded pair of kittens, Susie and Joey!(Courtesy HRA) Meet Starfish (6 years old, Shepherd mix, 36 pounds)

*Woof* Meet me at 71 Oglethorpe St NW between 12pm-7pm daily!

Starfish is a sweet Shepherd mix searching for the loving family she’s been dreaming of. This precious 6-year-old girl has the softest, most expressive ears — they perk up instantly when she hears someone coming to give her love. She’s very attentive and is always listening and watching her surroundings.

Starfish absolutely adores attention and has mastered the art of the puppy-dog eyes. She is working on her training and already knows sit and paw! With her gentle nature and playful spark, she charms everyone she meets.

She’s the kind of dog who looking for life’s simple joys: nice walks, cozy naps on a soft bed, light adventures, and of course … tasty treats!

Starfish is looking for kindness, comfort, and a family to love her forever. In return, she’ll give you endless affection, loyal companionship, and a whole lot of heart.

If you’re looking for a sweet, soulful companion with just the right touch of silliness, Starfish is waiting for you.

Meet Susie and Joey — bonded pair (1 year old cats, Domestic Shorthair)

*Meow* We’re in a foster home! Email our foster caregiver to meet us: ruobing-tang@outlook.com

Susie is a gentle, sunshine-loving girl who’s settling into home life beautifully. You’ll often find her stretched out by the window, soaking up the warmth and watching the world go by. While she’s still a little shy with people and may scamper off if approached too quickly, her playful side shines through with a wand toy — she can’t resist joining in on the fun!

Joey is a social, affectionate boy with plenty to say! He loves lounging on his cat tree and chatting throughout the day. Friendly and people-oriented, Joey will happily come up to you and wait for pets, soaking up all the attention he can get.

Susie and Joey share a special bond and would love to go home together. Joey is always checking in on Susie — grooming her, calling out to her, and encouraging her to join him in the living room. They eat, play, and nap side by side, and it’s clear they bring each other comfort and confidence!

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