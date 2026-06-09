Meet Susie and Joey — bonded pair

Susie is a gentle, sunshine-loving girl who’s settling into home life beautifully. Joey is a social, affectionate boy with plenty to say!

Susie and Joey, a bonded pair of 1-year-old cats.(Courtesy HRA) Susie and Joey, a bonded pair of 1-year-old cats.(Courtesy HRA) *Meow* We’re in a foster home! Email our foster caregiver to meet us: ruobing-tang@outlook.com.

Susie is a gentle, sunshine-loving girl who’s settling into home life beautifully. You’ll often find her stretched out by the window, soaking up the warmth and watching the world go by. While she’s still a little shy with people and may scamper off if approached too quickly, her playful side shines through with a wand toy — she can’t resist joining in on the fun!

Joey is a social, affectionate boy with plenty to say! He loves lounging on his cat tree and chatting throughout the day. Friendly and people-oriented, Joey will happily come up to you and wait for pets, soaking up all the attention he can get.

Susie and Joey share a special bond and would love to go home together. Joey is always checking in on Susie — grooming her, calling out to her, and encouraging her to join him in the living room. They eat, play, and nap side by side, and it’s clear they bring each other comfort and confidence!

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