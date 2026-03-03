Meet Prince, a gentle 10-year-old Siamese cat

Prince is a strikingly handsome Siamese senior who is ready to find a loving home.

He’s a gentle, dignified 18-pound cat who would truly enjoy a calm environment where he can be pampered and appreciated.

Prince is looking forward to the simple comforts of home — soft beds, sunny windows, good meals, and plenty of affection.

He would make a wonderful companion for someone who values quiet moments and steady company.

If you’re ready to open your home to a sweet, deserving senior, please come meet Prince soon. He’s ready to settle in and be someone’s beloved cat.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

