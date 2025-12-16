Meet Panther, a large black cat with a fun-loving personality

Panther is a beautiful, large black cat with stunning yellow eyes and a playful, fun-loving personality.

Panther is a beautiful, large black cat with stunning yellow eyes and a playful, fun-loving personality.

This 1-year-old, 10-pound sweetheart is full of energy and ready to charm anyone who meets him.

Panther is playful, affectionate and loves interactive fun. While he may not literally roar, he’ll greet you with sweet meows and comforting purrs, showing just how loving he can be.

He’s a handsome, confident boy who’s ready to bring joy and companionship to your home.

Panther is looking for someone to play, cuddle and share life with — a partner in fun and love.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

