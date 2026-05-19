Meet Bentley, a joyful pup with a playful spirit

Bentley is a playful, happy-go-lucky boy, who approaches life with endless enthusiasm, a constantly wagging tail and a smile that seems to light up his whole face.

Bentley is a 3-year-old mixed breed ready to bring his playful attitude to a new home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Bentley is a 3-year-old mixed breed ready to bring his playful attitude to a new home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Bentley is pure joy on four legs. This playful, happy-go-lucky boy approaches life with endless enthusiasm, a constantly wagging tail and a smile that seems to light up his whole face.

Wherever Bentley goes, fun follows close behind.

He loves people and thrives on affection and companionship. Sit near him and he’ll happily rest his big sweet head in your lap, soaking up attention before bouncing into play mode with an adorable bow and goofy grin. Bentley is the kind of dog who makes every day feel lighter fun.

His favorite things include splashing in kiddie pools, outdoor adventures, playtime, snuggling with humans and zooming around the yard. He also has a knack for making people laugh with his joyful personality.

Bentley is affectionate, entertaining and full of life. He’s looking for a loving home ready to embrace his playful spirit and give him the fresh start he deserves.

Because of his curiosity and energy, Bentley’s future family should keep soft toys, plastic items and other tempting objects out of reach, as he may try to chew or swallow them during playtime.

If you’re looking for a dog who will bring energy, laughter, affection and nonstop tail wags into your life, Bentley is ready to meet you.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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