Meet Eclipse, a 2-year-old pup who loves couch time and playtime

Meet Eclipse a 2-year-old Catahoula mix who's equal parts active and couch potato.

Meet Eclipse a 2-year-old Catahoula mix who's equal parts active and couch potato.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Eclipse a 2-year-old Catahoula mix who's equal parts active and couch potato.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Eclipse is a goofy and affectionate shadow!

He’s equal parts active and couch potato. He has settled well into his routine and is very food — and toy — motivated. He’s house-trained, crate-trained, and walks well on a leash.

He loves working/training for food rewards. He knows “crate,” “sit,” “here,” “down,” “place,” “middle,” and heel position (both left and right side).

When he’s crated, if he sees you leave, Eclipse may take a minute to settle — but if you slip out another door, he just keeps snoozing. He sleeps in his crate all night with zero issues.

He walks well on leash and shows interest in other dogs (by pulling in their direction) but does not vocalize or show any outward reactivity.

He rides very well in the car and will happily join you on any adventure — his main goal is tagging along!

If Eclipse could add a few words here, he’d say his dream home comes with a couch and full permission to nap beside you — major bonus points if he can nap right on your chest.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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