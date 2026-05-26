Meet Jolene, an adorable puppy who’s easy to love

Meet Jolene, a 2-month-old Rottweiler mix who's easygoing nature wins the hearts of everyone she meets.

Meet Jolene, a 2-month-old Rottweiler mix who's easygoing nature wins the hearts of everyone she meets.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Jolene, a 2-month-old Rottweiler mix who's easygoing nature wins the hearts of everyone she meets.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Jolene won’t take your man — but she just might steal your heart.

This adorable puppy has a wonderfully calm, lowkey personality that makes her easy to love and easy to spend time with.

She’s affectionate without being over-the-top, playful without being wild, and has a sweetly observant nature that lets her take in the world around her before jumping in.

Jolene enjoys playtime and puppy fun, but she’s just as happy leaning in for affection or quietly hanging by your side. Smart, eager and motivated by treats, she’ll thrive with positive reinforcement training and is ready to learn all the good puppy things.

With her gentle charm, soft spirit and irresistible face, Jolene has a way of winning hearts everywhere she goes.

Meet her today and see why everyone falls for Jolene!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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