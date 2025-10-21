Meet Jumba, a curious yet affectionate tuxedo cat

Jumba is a sweet seven-year-old domestic shorthair cat ready to be the perfect companion for anyone looking to feel a little less lonely at home.

Jumba, a 7-year-old tuxedo cat whose a kitten at heart.(Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Jumba, a 7-year-old tuxedo cat whose a kitten at heart.(Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Jumba may look a little surprised to see you, but that’s just his signature expression!

This sweet seven-year-old domestic shorthair is truly a kitten at heart and makes the perfect companion for anyone looking to feel a little less lonely at home.

He loves to keep you company — whether he’s quietly observing everything you do, or curling up next to you in bed.

His foster said she wants to “emphasize how sweet he is now that he got over his shy phase. He loves to watch everything I’m doing, and I’ve had zero issues with him whatsoever.”

Since settling in, Jumba has blossomed into a confident and affectionate cat. His foster recently shared, “I now see him regularly, all the time when I’m home. He’s a very clingy cat and very sweet!”

Jumba is curious, gentle, and incredibly well-behaved. While he may take a little time to warm up, once he does, he’ll be your loyal shadow and constant source of love.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.