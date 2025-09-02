2025 NFL Playoff and Awards predictions: Can the Commanders take the next step?

Super Bowl LX: Commanders over Ravens, 23-21!
Jayden Daniels leads Washington back from an early 14-0 deficit to stun Baltimore in the final minute and win Super Bowl MVP.
How did we get there? WTOP’s Rob Woodfork predicts the path to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.
Here’s the playoff run (seeding in parentheses):
Wild card
AFC: Chiefs (2) over Chargers (7), Bengals (6) over Texans (3), Bills (4) over Broncos (5)
NFC: Rams (7) over 49ers (2), Packers (3) over Lions (6), Eagles (5) over Bucs (4)
Divisional
AFC: Ravens (1) over Bengals (6), Chiefs (2) over Bills (4)
NFC: Commanders (1) over Rams (7), Eagles (5) over Packers (3)
Conference
AFC: Ravens (1) over Chiefs (2)
NFC: Commanders (1) over Eagles (5)
NFL Awards
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Malaki Starks, Ravens
Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Daniels, Commanders
Defensive Player of the Year: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens
Protector of the Year: Penei Sewell, Lions
Comeback Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Lions
MVP: Jayden Daniels, Commanders
Coach of the Year: Dan Quinn, Commanders
**Note: Daniels and Quinn arguably should have won their respective awards in 2024, so this is a makeup call by voters.
Top of NFL draft order:
1. Browns
2. Saints
3. Titans
4. Panthers
5. Vikings
31. Ravens
32. Commanders
Playoffs and Awards
