2025 NFL Playoff and Awards predictions: Can the Commanders take the next step?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with Terry McLaurin #17 after defeating the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Nic Antaya) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with Terry McLaurin #17 after defeating the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Nic Antaya) Super Bowl LX: Commanders over Ravens, 23-21! Jayden Daniels leads Washington back from an early 14-0 deficit to stun Baltimore in the final minute and win Super Bowl MVP. How did we get there? WTOP’s Rob Woodfork predicts the path to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

Here’s the playoff run (seeding in parentheses):

Wild card

AFC: Chiefs (2) over Chargers (7), Bengals (6) over Texans (3), Bills (4) over Broncos (5)

NFC: Rams (7) over 49ers (2), Packers (3) over Lions (6), Eagles (5) over Bucs (4)

Divisional

AFC: Ravens (1) over Bengals (6), Chiefs (2) over Bills (4)

NFC: Commanders (1) over Rams (7), Eagles (5) over Packers (3)

Conference

AFC: Ravens (1) over Chiefs (2)

NFC: Commanders (1) over Eagles (5)

NFL Awards

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Malaki Starks, Ravens

Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Defensive Player of the Year: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens

Protector of the Year: Penei Sewell, Lions

Comeback Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Lions

MVP: Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Coach of the Year: Dan Quinn, Commanders

**Note: Daniels and Quinn arguably should have won their respective awards in 2024, so this is a makeup call by voters.

Top of NFL draft order:

1. Browns

2. Saints

3. Titans

4. Panthers

5. Vikings

31. Ravens

32. Commanders

AFC

NFC

Playoffs and Awards

