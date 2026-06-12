Seahawks players receive Super Bowl 60 rings to commemorate franchise’s 2nd title

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks players, coaches and other staffers received their championship rings for winning Super Bowl 60…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks players, coaches and other staffers received their championship rings for winning Super Bowl 60 Thursday night.

A private ring ceremony was held in Seattle, where individuals received rings designed by luxury jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. Each ring features a design of diamonds and sapphires that pay tribute to the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl championship season.

“The Super Bowl LX championship ring will forever represent our historic 50th season and the dedication and determination of our entire franchise,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to Jason of Beverly Hills for bringing our vision to life. The stories told in the ring’s design perfectly capture the significance of an unforgettable season and the unwavering support of our fans.”

The ring features the Seahawks logo, the Seattle skyline and the phrase “17 wins” to commemorate the franchise’s single-season record for victories. Each ring also features a piece of a football used during the 2025 season.

Ahead of receiving his first Super Bowl ring, defensive lineman Leonard Williams on Thursday said he could hardly contain his excitement.

“It’s going make us relive that moment,” Williams said, “of grinding all last season. And, this is our reward.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.