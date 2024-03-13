Bears agree to 1-year deals with backup QB Brett Rypien, offensive lineman Matt Pryor

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to one-year contracts with backup quarterback Brett Rypien and offensive lineman…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to one-year contracts with backup quarterback Brett Rypien and offensive lineman Matt Pryor on Wednesday.

Rypien has played in 10 games and started four over three seasons with Denver and one with the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in two games and started one for Los Angeles in 2023. He also spent time on practice squads with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He played for new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with Seattle.

The 6-foot-7, 332-pound Pryor has played in 75 games and started 24 for Philadelphia, Indianapolis and San Francisco since the Eagles drafted him in the sixth round in 2018.

The team also finalized a three-year contract with running back D’Andre Swift and two-year deals with tight end Gerald Everett and safety Jonathan Owens on Wednesday.

Chicago finished 7-10 last season. The Bears have the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks in the NFL draft next month.

