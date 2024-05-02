2 killed in Montgomery County shooting, police say

Two young men died Sunday evening after a shooting near Nolte Local Park in Silver Spring, Maryland, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Thayer Ave for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two 20-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were declared dead at the scene, according to a statement from Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson Shiera Goff.

“We do know that there were several people who were in the area when the shooting happened. Detectives are working to canvas the area and talk to any potential witnesses,” she said during a Sunday night press conference.

The department has yet to identify either victim in this shooting.

Police have no suspects in custody and say this is “an active and ongoing investigation.”

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed something to contact our homicide division,” Goff said.

A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

