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Core Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2026, 5:21 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $789,000 in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLB

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