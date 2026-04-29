Core Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $789,000 in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $789,000 in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period.

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