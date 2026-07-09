Metro tweaks strategy to manage Red Line crowds during shutdown

The closure between the North Bethesda and Friendship Heights stations began this week and will last until Sept. 7.

Riders prepare to board shuttle buses near the Friendship Heights station on July 7, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Riders prepare to board shuttle buses near the Friendship Heights station on July 7, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Metro is making some changes to the transit service’s plan to manage commuters during summer construction that’s closed down three stations on the Red Line in Maryland.

The adjustments come Thursday as some riders have been waiting in long lines to board the temporary shuttle buses.

The closure between the North Bethesda and Friendship Heights stations began this week and will last until Sept. 7. In the meantime, Metro is running shuttle buses to fill the gap.

Metro relocated some of the shuttles and added parking for customers who are taking shuttles at the Friendship Heights station.

Metro said local shuttle boarding would be moved to Bus Bay K, which is the current stop for the C83 and D96 buses on Wisconsin Avenue.

Both C83 and D96 will be relocated to the bus shelter located on Western Avenue near Wisconsin Avenue, according to Metro.

Express shuttle boarding will continue to be held in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C.

About 100 parking spaces were added at Metro’s Western Division Bus Garage, near the former Lord & Taylor. That parking is only available during hours when Metro is running, drivers who park overnight could be towed.

The shutdown will allow Metro to build a new mezzanine at the Bethesda Station to connect it with the future Purple Line. There are also plans to make improvements to the railway and other stations.

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