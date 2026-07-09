Tropical airmass to bring heavy rainfall, possible flooding to DC region

A tropical airmass is making for a humid Thursday with the possibility of storms packing heavy rainfall and high winds in the D.C. area.

The D.C. area is stuck under a swampy Thursday setup — the kind of thick, tropical air that can turn afternoon storms into trouble … fast.

A tropical airmass is making for a humid day with the possibility of storms packing heavy rainfall and high winds.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to drop buckets of rain Thursday afternoon and evening, threatening to knock out power or flood some spots.

Much of the D.C. region will be under a flood watch starting at 2 p.m. The National Weather Service said urban areas along Interstate 95, which have seen heavy rainfall this week, are at the highest risk.

“We’re tracking stronger thunderstorms later this afternoon and into the early evening,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin. “Any storm that develops may contain gusty winds, along with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.”

Rainfall rates could hit 2 to 3 inches an hour, according to the NWS.

High winds could blow over trees, potentially knocking out power later in the day.

“Lingering showers and storms will draw to a close this evening, a little bit of patchy fog overnight,” Rudin said.

Outside of the risk of severe weather, Thursday will be warm with highs around 85 to 90 and high humidity.

Rain chances continue to appear in the forecast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — though periods of sunshine are expected to break through over the weekend.

Forecast

THURSDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Partly sunny; scattered showers, storms

Highs: 85-89

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy; areas of patchy fog possible

Lows: 68-75

Winds: West 5 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy; scattered showers, storms possible

Highs: near 90

Winds: West 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny

Highs: 78-85

Winds: North 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny, stray showers possible

Highs: 83-88

Winds: North 3-8 mph

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Current Conditions

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