Takeaways: Trump leaves NATO summit declaring ‘a lot of love’ with allies after a rocky start

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — NATO’s summit in Turkey on Wednesday had threatened to go off the rails even before U.S.…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — NATO’s summit in Turkey on Wednesday had threatened to go off the rails even before U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterparts sat down to work. But the leaders renewed their vow to defend each other should any of them come under attack.

It came despite a fresh storm of old Trump criticism toward U.S. allies that seemed to put his commitment in doubt. In the end, Trump told reporters, “There was a lot of love in that room. A lot of unity.”

“We’ve had a tremendous time and I think a great success,” Trump said later at a news conference.

In a declaration, the leaders said their pledge to Article 5 of NATO’s treaty is “ironclad.” They said that “an attack on one is an attack on all.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said U.S. allies “warmly welcomed President Trump’s leadership.” It jarred after Trump had insisted his America should take control of Greenland, a semiautonomous part of ally Denmark.

“The message from this summit is simple. NATO delivers,” Rutte said.

Here are some takeaways from the summit.

Iran strikes and a possible NATO role

Most of the time, U.S. military strikes are ordered up while the president is close to home.

So Trump’s decision to authorize retaliatory strikes on Iran shortly after leaving a NATO leaders’ dinner was unusual, and underscored a beef he has with the alliance.

Trump has complained bitterly that allies didn’t help him keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Intriguingly, Rutte refused to rule out a future role for the alliance in the war.

“Obviously Iran is outside NATO territory,” Rutte said. He added: “If helpful, NATO is always willing to play a role. But first now, let’s see what happens over the coming days and weeks.” It’s something likely to please Trump.

NATO prides itself as a defensive alliance focused on protecting the transatlantic area. Its last venture outside, into Afghanistan, ended in chaos and allies are reluctant to get drawn into any other war.

Let them have Patriots, and perhaps F-35s

Trump said the U.S. will give a license for its Patriot air defense systems to be made overseas for Ukraine to counter Russian missile attacks — a huge coup for Ukraine, which sorely needs the technology for a war now in its fifth year.

“We’ll give them the right to make Patriots. We’ll show them how to do it,” Trump said as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I think they can produce them pretty quickly.”

Patriots are expensive, in high demand and take a long time to produce. Zelenskyy has for years been asking for more, and recently for a license so that Ukraine can manufacture its own, and faster.

In an uplifting moment for the summit host, Trump announced that the U.S. was prepared to lift sanctions on Turkey, opening the way for the possible sale of F-35 jets to the country, despite objections from Israel.

“I haven’t totally made up my mind,” he said.

Ankara purchased Russian missile defense systems in 2019 and was kicked out of the F-35 program.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has developed a close relationship with Trump, gave a thumbs-up after an interpreter relayed the news.

Good news for Ukraine; a softer Trump tone and a big loan

Beyond the Patriot announcement, Trump dropped his usual critical tone with Zelenskyy and praised his willingness to reach a deal on ending the fighting in Ukraine.

Trump said the Ukrainian president has “done an amazing job” and “been very effective” in the war.

“We’ve actually developed a good relationship. It’s hard to believe,” Trump said.

NATO leaders, meanwhile, agreed on a 70 billion euro ($80 billion) package of military support for Ukraine both this year and in 2027.

The figure involves 30 billion euros each year from a European Union loan program for Ukraine plus 40 billion euros from NATO allies. The Trump administration has all but stopped U.S. spending on Ukraine, and the United States will not take part.

NATO diplomats say that most of the 40 billion euros for 2026 has already been raised.

More cash and defense deals, and a stronger Europe

The meeting was marked by Rutte’s high-energy sales pitch to Trump. The former Dutch prime minister estimated that European allies and Canada would spend almost $300 billion more on defense this year and last.

At a “big reveal” defense industry event, backed by thumping techno music and slick videos, Rutte hailed the “tens of billions” of dollars that were being spent on weapons and military equipment contracts.

“I would argue that without you in this chair, this would not have happened,” Rutte told Trump in a tete-a-tete just before the meeting began. “Grab the win. It’s there.” Trump appears to have done so.

In their summit declaration, the leaders marked the start of a major transformation at the world’s biggest military alliance, saying that they are “building the future: a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO.”

Mystery surrounds NATO’s next summit

Albania was left wondering when, and perhaps even whether, it will host NATO’s next summit.

The Balkans country had been due to host one in 2027, but instead of referencing that rendezvous as they usually do, the leaders only said: “We look forward to our next meeting.”

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, a former professional basketball player, is generally well liked by his fellow leaders, but some NATO allies have cooled on the idea of holding a summit in Albania given his country’s low rate of defense spending.

Others want to avoid another potentially divisive meeting with Trump. Rutte said that Albania would be the venue, “but of course we still have to decide on an exact time.”

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Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim in Ankara, Turkey, and Michelle L. Price and Collin Binkley in Washington contributed to this report.

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