LONDON (AP) — Andy Burnham is on the brink of becoming Britain’s next prime minister after securing the backing on…

LONDON (AP) — Andy Burnham is on the brink of becoming Britain’s next prime minister after securing the backing on Thursday from 80% of Labour lawmakers in a party leadership contest.

On the day nominations opened in the election to replace Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Burnham secured the support of 322 of the 403 Labour members of Parliament, far exceeding the 81 needed to run.

That makes it almost impossible for another legislator to get enough support to challenge him, a prospect that was already unlikely.

Burnham said on social media that he was “deeply grateful” for the support of Labour MPs, which “reflects a shared belief that Britain needs a new approach to politics.”

Throughout the day, lawmakers trudged up a narrow staircase to a Labour office in the Parliament building to sign nomination papers for Burnham, who has gone from being mayor of Greater Manchester to leader-in-waiting in the space of a few weeks.

“It’s all starting to feel very real,” Burnham said in a social media video, confirming that he had nominated himself.

Nominations remain open until July 16. Burnham is highly likely to be announced as Labour’s new leader the following day, and become prime minister after a meeting with King Charles III on July 20.

Britain’s parliamentary democracy allows governing parties to change leaders, and thus prime ministers, without the need for a general election. The next national election does not have to be held until 2029.

Other potential contenders have all ruled themselves out. Former Defense Minister Al Carns, who had been considering a run, confirmed late Wednesday that he will not challenge Burnham.

“I’d hoped a leadership contest would give us the opportunity for a proper debate,” Carns said in a statement. “But months of internal Labour politics isn’t what the country needs right now. We’ve got to get on with the job. Andy Burnham’s earned this and he’s got my full backing.”

Starmer announced last month that he would resign as soon as his center-left party chose a successor. He was elected in a landslide in July 2024, but quit after two years in office marred by missteps and judgment errors that eroded his standing with his party and the public.

Burnham spent almost a decade running Greater Manchester, in northwest England, before returning to Parliament by winning a special election last month.

He’s promising sweeping change, vowing to reverse almost two decades of low growth since the 2008 financial crisis through an approach dubbed “Manchesterism” — harnessing private and public money to invest in areas like transport, housing and infrastructure.

But he will face many of the same political and economic challenges as Starmer, including a sluggish economy, overstretched health care and welfare systems and a cost-of-living squeeze.

He also promised continuity in foreign policy, and that the government’s “commitment to NATO and the U.K.’s nuclear deterrent will remain absolute.” Writing in The Times of London on Thursday, he said Britain will remain a firm ally of the United States and a strong supporter of Ukraine.

But in an implicit criticism of Starmer, Burnham later said Labour “didn’t get it right” at the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. In a video message, Burnham condemned the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel by Hamas militants, who killed around 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage.

Burnham also said the British government had been “too slow to call for a ceasefire” in the conflict that has left 73,110 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government. The ministry is staffed by medical professionals who maintain detailed records viewed as generally reliable by United Nations agencies and independent experts.

He said the U.K. would consider “further sanctions, both on those involved in the violence in Gaza, but also looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements.”

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