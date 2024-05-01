Live Radio
OGE Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 7:29 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The energy services company posted revenue of $596.8 million in the period.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.06 to $2.18 per share.

