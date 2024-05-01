Norwegian Cruise Line: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.4…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 32 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.32 per share.

