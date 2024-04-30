Lemonade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.3 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $119.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $118 million to $120 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $511 million to $515 million.

