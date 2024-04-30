DigitalBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.8 million.

