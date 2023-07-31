Arconic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $59 million. On a per-share…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $59 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 58 cents.

The company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period.

Arconic shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.89, a fall of 1% in the last 12 months.

