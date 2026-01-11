Joseph leads Prairie View A&M against UAPB after 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-9, 2-1 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 7…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-9, 2-1 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays UAPB after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 70-69 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Panthers are 5-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M scores 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 3-0 in SWAC play. UAPB averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of Prairie View A&M have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 23 points. Dontae Horne is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Quion Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 86.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 88.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

