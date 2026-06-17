Shannon LeBeauf rejoins UCLA women’s basketball as associate head coach in 2026-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shannon LeBeauf, who spent 14 seasons as a UCLA women’s assistant coach, is returning to the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shannon LeBeauf, who spent 14 seasons as a UCLA women’s assistant coach, is returning to the Bruins as associate head coach.

LeBeauf spent last season as senior associate head coach at Rutgers, where the Scarlet Knights were 9-20 overall and 1-17 in the Big Ten Conference, including an 86-46 loss to UCLA. The Bruins went on to win the national championship.

“My time away provided valuable opportunities to grow as a coach, a leader, and a person, and I return with an even greater appreciation for what makes UCLA exceptional,” LeBeauf said in a statement.

In her first stint as part of coach Cori Close’s staff, LeBeauf helped lead the Bruins to a 321-143 record and secured two top-ranked recruiting classes. She was promoted to associate head coach before the 2019-20 season, and also worked as the recruiting coordinator.

“We’re so happy to welcome her back to UCLA,” Close said. “She leads with humility and grace, and she creates such meaningful relationships with everyone in our program.”

LeBreauf previously coached at Duke for five years and was an assistant at Southern California and Iowa.

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AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

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