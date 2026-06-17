White wins DC delegate primary, saying ‘people are tired of losing’

Councilmember Robert White emerged from a crowded field of five candidates in a race that could ultimately decide the seat in the heavily Democratic city.

Voters in the District have chosen their Democratic nominee for delegate to Congress in a race to replace longtime Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Council member Robert White emerged from a crowded field of five candidates in a race that could ultimately decide the seat in the heavily Democratic city.

The field also included Kinney Zalesne, who worked with the Democratic National Committee and saw fundraising success during the campaign that did not translate into more votes at the polls.

The campaign was heated at times, especially between White and fellow front-runner Councilmember Brooke Pinto.

“It feels incredible,” White told WTOP, reflecting on the outcome of what he described as a long campaign.

White pointed to frustration over the cost of living as a driving force behind the race.

“People are tired of losing, they’re tired of feeling like they do all the right things, but can’t afford housing, groceries, health care,” he said.

He added that voters are also looking for leaders who will act, not just make campaign promises.

“Voters are less interested in what you tell them when you’re campaigning and more interested in what you show them when you have the chance to do it,” White said.

After a contentious race, White acknowledged the tone but said he is focused on moving forward.

“There were things that happened in the campaign that should not have happened, but I’m looking forward, and I spoke to everyone who ran in this race, congratulated them on their campaigns,” he said. “It is a hard race, but we all, if we’re serious about the future of our city, we have to work together.”

The race also comes as progressive momentum appears to be building across the city, though White said labels are not what voters are focused on.

“I think people are really unconcerned with labels, and they’re really concerned with the lack of leadership that is going to help everyday people,” he said.

White said affordability remains central to the city’s challenges.

“If you are not speaking to how expensive it is to have housing in this city to young professionals who can’t afford housing, for older people drowning under medical bills, then I don’t think you’re talking to D.C. residents,” he said.

He also framed the race as part of a larger moment.

“This wasn’t just a change in leadership, this was a change in leadership in a historic moment,” White said.

White credited Norton’s tenure while pointing to changes ahead.

“I’m representing and protecting everybody, and I think that they will see a change in how I use this seat because of the foundation Congresswoman Norton laid and because of the opportunity that this time in history presents”

In a statement, Pinto congratulated White on the win and emphasized unity after the election.

“Everyone needs to come together now and keep pushing the city forward,” Pinto said.

Zalesne also conceded and congratulated White.

“I have called him, wished him great success, and offered my assistance in any way he needs going forward,” she said.

White is expected to face Republican Denise Rolark Barnes in the November general election, though in D.C., the Democratic primary often points to who will ultimately take the seat.

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