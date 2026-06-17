‘Dirt bags selling drugs’: Pirro blasts suspects in DC crack operation

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said 14 people were arrested this morning, with more than 500 officers involved in the execution of 30 search warrants across the District and Maryland.

A crack‑cocaine distribution operation that was running in Southeast D.C. near Hendley Elementary School has been dismantled after a two-year investigation, D.C. police and federal officials announced Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said 14 people were arrested this morning, with more than 500 officers involved in the execution of 30 search warrants across the District and Maryland.

“Selling cocaine near our kids isn’t just illegal; it is an attack on the most vulnerable in our society,” Pirro said. “It endangers the children, it destroys families and it fuels the violence and the chaos in the District that we have suffered for far too long.”

Pirro said the defendants were indicted on 21 federal counts, including conspiracy and intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

“Every one of those dirt bags selling drugs,” she said. “It’s time that we took this seriously, and we are.”

The investigation began in late 2024 and was led by D.C. police’s Violent Crime Suppression Division in partnership with the FBI, DEA and Homeland Security Task Force teams.

Interim D.C. police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said officers recovered more than 2.4 kilos of crack cocaine, one kilo of cocaine hydrochloride, 29 grams of fentanyl, 12 pounds of marijuana and 19 firearms during today’s operations.

Nine of the defendants are from D.C. and five from Maryland.

Pirro noted that four of the defendants were already under court supervision, “which clearly didn’t prevent them from getting involved in a years‑long conspiracy.”

Pirro said some of the suspects face mandatory minimum sentences of 5 or 10 years, while several could face life in prison.

Among those arrested include Tevin “Fats” Moody, 32, of Suitland, Maryland; Geraldo “Nardo” Landy, 38, of the District; Norman “Lee” Moore, 36, of the District; Lenon “Penny” Wright, 34, of the District and Ali “Che” McShay, 31 of Suitland, Maryland.

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