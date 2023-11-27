Brown scores 17 to help UMBC defeat Hampton 80-76

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Dion Brown scored 17 points as UMBC beat Hampton 80-76 on Monday night. Brown added eight…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Dion Brown scored 17 points as UMBC beat Hampton 80-76 on Monday night.

Brown added eight rebounds for the Retrievers (4-4). Marcus Banks scored 14 points, going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Marlon Short went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Kyrese Mullen finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates (2-5). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 17 points for Hampton. Tristan Maxwell also put up 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

