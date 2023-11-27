CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Brown scores 17 to…

Brown scores 17 to help UMBC defeat Hampton 80-76

The Associated Press

November 27, 2023, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Dion Brown scored 17 points as UMBC beat Hampton 80-76 on Monday night.

Brown added eight rebounds for the Retrievers (4-4). Marcus Banks scored 14 points, going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Marlon Short went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Kyrese Mullen finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates (2-5). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 17 points for Hampton. Tristan Maxwell also put up 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up