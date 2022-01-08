Delaware man charged with murder in mother’s shooting

A 35-year-old Delaware man was charged with murder after his mother was found dead inside a home in Dover.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper told the Delaware State News that Kyle Leonard called 911 Friday night and said he had shot and killed his 67-year-old mother inside the home.

Arriving troopers contacted Leonard in the front yard of the residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene. Leonard was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $200,000 cash bond.

