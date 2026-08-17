Takoma Park’s new stop-sign cameras begin issuing warnings

New stop-sign cameras in Takoma Park are now active, with warnings issued for 30 days before fines begin Sept. 16.

Stop-sign cameras in Takoma Park are now active, with warnings issued for 30 days before fines begin Sept. 16, 2026.(WTOP/Steve Karesh) Stop-sign cameras in Takoma Park are now active, with warnings issued for 30 days before fines begin Sept. 16, 2026.(WTOP/Steve Karesh) Drivers who fail to stop at designated intersections in Takoma Park, Maryland, will receive warnings from the city’s automated stop-sign camera program starting Monday, with fines beginning Sept. 16.

The City of Takoma Park said the four-year program, which began earlier this year, targets school zones and “aims to enhance pedestrian safety as part of the City’s commitment to Maryland’s Zero Deaths campaign and Montgomery County’s Vision Zero initiative.”

The city said “a pilot study at dozens of Takoma Park intersections found there were thousands of daily violations, with violation rates reaching 87% at some locations.”

The following spots had automated stop-sign cameras activated Monday:

Ethan Allen Avenue (MD-410) — Southeast at Jackson Avenue

Carroll Avenue (MD-195) — Northeast at Lincoln Avenue

Carroll Avenue (MD-195) — Southwest at Lincoln Avenue

Philadelphia Avenue (MD-410) — Southeast at Holly Avenue

Maple Avenue — Southeast at Sherman Avenue

Maple Avenue — Northwest at Sherman Avenue

Maple Avenue — Northbound at Ritchie Avenue

Maple Avenue — Southbound at Ritchie Avenue

Maple Avenue — Southeast at Grant Avenue

Maple Avenue — Northwest at Grant Avenue

David Bates, who lives near the stop-sign camera at Maple and Grant avenues, told WTOP he hopes the technology will encourage drivers to pay more attention.

“I hope it works, because when I’m crossing the street with my pup, sometimes these cars do not stop,” Bates said. “So, hopefully, people getting some tickets might realize they got to stop and wait longer so people can cross the street safely. And I’m hoping that’ll help.”

The city said the program was authorized through Maryland Senate Bill 600 and approved by the Takoma Park City Council. Citations are not to exceed $40, according to the bill.

It also said during the program’s first quarter of operation this year, camera systems detected more than 649,000 potential stop-sign violations, with nearly 60,000 cases forwarded for review and city staff approving about 57,400 citations after looking at the footage.

The city currently operates 18 stop-sign cameras across its six wards. It said drivers received warnings for 30 days before citations were issued when each camera was activated.

The City of Takoma Park also said data provided from camera vendor Obvio showed a 31% reduction in stop-sign violations across all camera locations during the program’s first quarter.

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