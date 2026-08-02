2 firefighters hurt, 19 residents displaced in Prince William Co. apartment fire

A three-alarm fire at a Woodbridge apartment building displaced 19 residents and injured two firefighters Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters respond to an apartment building fire in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday. (Courtesy Prince William County Fire and Rescue) Firefighters respond to an apartment building fire in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday. (Courtesy Prince William County Fire and Rescue) A three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Woodbridge, Virginia, injured two firefighters and displaced 19 people Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 15700 block of Tassia Lane in the Landings at Markham’s Grant community around 5 p.m.

“Crews arrived on the scene with heavy fire showing from the rear of the apartment building,” Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue three people from the building. Two of those people were evaluated for injuries at the scene but were not transported for care, Smolsky said.

Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a medical facility, Smolsky said.

The fire displaced 12 adults and seven children, Smolsky said.

The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region said in a statement that “disaster response volunteers are on the scene to provide meals and to ensure that displaced residents are supported.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office.

A map of the area is below.

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