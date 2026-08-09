Maryland White Marlin Open brings fishermen from near and far to compete for $9.9 million in prizes

The six-day tournament began with 334 boats competing for an estimated $9.9 million in prize money.

Reel Hunter of St. Michaels, Maryland, took second place with a 71.5-pound white marlin caught Friday by Kevin Howell of Queenstown, Maryland. That fish is projected to earn approximately $355,000. (Courtesy White Marlin Open) Courtesy White Marlin Open The 53rd annual White Marlin Open closed Saturday after six days of competition in Ocean City, Maryland. (Courtesy White Marlin Open) Courtesy White Marlin Open The 53rd annual White Marlin Open closed Saturday after six days of competition in Ocean City, Maryland. (Courtesy White Marlin Open) Courtesy White Marlin Open The 53rd annual White Marlin Open closed Saturday after six days of competition in Ocean City, Maryland. (Courtesy White Marlin Open) Courtesy White Marlin Open The 53rd annual White Marlin Open closed Saturday after six days of competition in Ocean City, Maryland. (Courtesy White Marlin Open) Courtesy White Marlin Open ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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It was a battle for the biggest catch and largest prize in Ocean City, Maryland, this weekend.

The 53rd annual White Marlin Open closed Saturday with an 80-pound white marlin coming in as the biggest catch from Bill Sharpe, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, aboard the Mister Pete boat.

The fish is expected to earn around $3.5 million, according to a news release with the results.

Reel Hunter of St. Michaels, Maryland, took second place with a 71.5-pound white marlin caught Friday by Kevin Howell of Queenstown, Maryland. That fish is projected to earn approximately $355,000.

The six-day tournament began with 334 boats competing for an estimated $9.9 million in prize money.

Other local winners of the tournament include the following:

Boat BAR South, of Key Largo, Florida, finished second place in the wahoo division with a 64-pound fish caught by Rob Gothier of Ocean City, Maryland. The wahoo fish is worth about $49,443.

The dolphinfish division was won by the vessel Today’s The Day, of La Plata, Maryland. Ryan Jones of Welcome, Maryland, caught the 45-pound winner, projected to earn approximately $22,000.

The Bill Collector boat out of Crownsville, Maryland, placed third with a 37-pound dolphin caught by Andrew Somerville IV. It is projected to earn approximately $20,000.

Samuel “Sam” Cassell weighed Saturday’s heaviest tuna, which was an 85.5-pounder aboard the Spring Mix II of Ocean City. The fish won Saturday’s Daily Tuna competition and is projected to earn approximately $40,000.

Dylan Treff, of Pasadena, Maryland, weighed a 78-pound tuna aboard Reel Moore, also of Pasadena. The fish won Saturday’s Daily Small Boat Tuna prize of approximately $12,000.

See the full listing of winners at the White Marlin Open website.

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