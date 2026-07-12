Man dead after shooting involving police in Montgomery Co.

it happened at the Montgomery Village Crossing Shopping Center on Lost Knife Road in Gaithersburg.

A man is dead after a shooting involving police offices in Maryland’s Montgomery County.

it happened at the Montgomery Village Crossing Shopping Center on Lost Knife Road in Gaithersburg.

Police said officers responded around shortly before 7 p.m. after a caller reported a man at a bus stop who was displaying and loading a gun.

Officers worked to clear the crowded parking lot of the shopping plaza. While interacting with the subject, the adult male took actions which caused the officers to discharge their service weapons, according to a release.

Captain Cody Fields of Montgomery County Police Department says officers located the suspect and approached him.

Fields said several officers from both Montgomery County police and from the Gaithersburg City Department of Police that fired on the suspect.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured.

The shooting investigation has been turned over to the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

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