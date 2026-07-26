Montgomery County astronaut returns to Earth after 8 months in space

NASA astronaut Chris Williams and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Sunday, landing aboard a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Luke Lukert reports on the return of NASA astronaut Chris Williams, who calls the Potomac area his home.

After eight months and more than 102 million miles in space, NASA astronaut Chris Williams is back on Earth.

Williams and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Sunday, landing aboard a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan.

The crew spent 241 days in space, completing more than 3,800 trips around the planet and traveling over 100 million miles.

NASA astronaut Chris Williams, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, center, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Mikaev are seen inside the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft after they landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP NASA astronaut Chris Williams is seen outside the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft after he landed with Expedition 74 Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Sergei Mikaev in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP NASA astronaut Chris Williams is helped out of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft just minutes after he and Expedition 74 Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Sergei Mikaev landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, Russian Roscosmos rescuers move Russian Soyuz MS-28 space capsule carried NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev after landing near Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Roscosmos Space Corporation via AP) Roscosmos Space Corporation via AP The Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with Expedition 74 NASA astronaut Chris Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Sergei Mikaev aboard, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Williams was born in New York City but considers Potomac his hometown. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring before studying physics at Stanford University and earning a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Before NASA selected him as an astronaut in 2021, Williams worked as a researcher. His work focused on improving imaging and radiation treatments for cancer patients.

During his first trip to space, Williams took part in scientific research involving cancer treatments, semiconductor manufacturing and spacecraft water systems. He also completed two spacewalks, including work on the station’s robotic arm and solar power system.

Williams is also an Eagle Scout, private pilot and former volunteer firefighter and EMT.

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