Montgomery County astronaut returns to Earth after 8 months in space

Williams was born in New York City but considers Potomac his hometown. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring before studying physics at Stanford University and earning a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Before NASA selected him as an astronaut in 2021, Williams worked as a researcher. His work focused on improving imaging and radiation treatments for cancer patients.
During his first trip to space, Williams took part in scientific research involving cancer treatments, semiconductor manufacturing and spacecraft water systems. He also completed two spacewalks, including work on the station’s robotic arm and solar power system.
Williams is also an Eagle Scout, private pilot and former volunteer firefighter and EMT.
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William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.