Montgomery Co. schools to stop paying AP, IB test fees for some students

Students who do not meet state college readiness requirements will have to pay their Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate testing fees for this school year.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Students who do not meet state qualifications for College and Career Readiness will have to pay their Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate testing fees for the 2026-2027 school year after Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) changed rules surrounding who it will be paying for in the upcoming school year.

“MCPS covered the AP/IB exam fees up until the end of 2025-26 school year. The changes for this upcoming year are in alignment with the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said in a July 14 email to Bethesda Today.