Missing 16-year-old found dead in Potomac River

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews recovered the teenager's body after resuming a search that began Thursday.

The body of a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing was found Friday in the Potomac River near Great Falls Park in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said on Thursday, at around 6 a.m., fire and rescue crews went to the river near the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard for a report of a missing teen.

The boy had been swimming there. He was with a group when he entered the water and never resurfaced.

On Friday, around 9:30 a.m., fire and rescue crews recovered the teenager’s body. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the boy’s name.

It is illegal to swim in the Potomac River, and first responders are warning people to stay away, saying strong currents and sudden drop-offs can quickly turn deadly.

The search for the teen was made even more challenging by the region’s extreme heat, forcing crews to limit time in the field.

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