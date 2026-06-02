A new memorial in Alexandria for the victims of the Potomac River midair collision

A new memorial has been dedicated in Alexandria in honor of the 67 people who died in the January 2025 crash between an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter.

A new plaque installed in Arlington at a memorial service held June 1, 2026, for the 67 people who died in the DCA flight that crashed into a helicopter last year. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Friends, relatives and officials attend a memorial service held in Arlington June 1, 2026, for the 67 people who died in the DCA flight that crashed into a helicopter last year. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper A memorial bench installed in Arlington at a memorial service held June 1, 2026, for the 67 people who died in the DCA flight that crashed into a helicopter last year. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper A plague on a memorial bench installed in Arlington commemorating the 67 who died in A new plaque installed in Arlington commemorating the 67 people who died in the DCA flight that crashed into a helicopter last year. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper A photo of victims who died in the DCA helicopter crash last year. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Airline pilots attend the memorial in Alexandria on June 1, 2026. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Victims in DC midair collision remembered in new memorial in Alexandria

A new memorial has been dedicated in Alexandria in honor of the 67 people who died in the January 2025 crash between an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter.

It sits on the banks of the Potomac at Rivergate City Park, not far from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and includes a large green plaque, trees, benches, stones and a pathway.

At the dedication ceremony Monday evening Alexandria Fire Department Chaplain Nathan Krause read part of the inscription on the plaque that is part of the memorial: “Their lives filed with promise purpose and love were taken too soon.”

Several dozen pilots, first responders on that day, as well as dozens of family members of the crash victims also attended.

Alexandria City Manager Jim Parajon addressed family members who lost loved ones.

“No passage of time can erase your profound loss,” Parajon said. “We hope however that this place may offer reflection and comfort to you and our families.”

Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins spoke about profound loss in her own life and offered comfort to the families. “As you come and as you visit, I hope that in each moment you are reminded and comforted not only by their memories but also the recognition that we celebrate their light and their spirits and hold them in our hearts.”

Chair of the NTSB Jennifer Homendy called on Congress to implement the 50 safety recommendations developed after the crash to insure something like this never happens again.

“Every day that passes without implementation of all 50 of our safety recommendations represents a continued and unacceptable risk to public safety,” Homendy said.

Alexandria is also planting 67 trees around the city in honor of the crash victims.