Montgomery County schools’ test scores show one grade is outpacing the rest

Montgomery County students made slight progress in reading and math as they continued to score above statewide averages, according to standardized test results released Tuesday.

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Montgomery County students made slight progress in reading and math as they continued to score above statewide averages, according to standardized test results released Tuesday.

District leaders will be parsing these results to figure out whether recent changes to academic programs and curricula are paying off in Maryland’s largest school system.

“We are far from finished, but this is really encouraging progress. We see clear and steady improvement in our proficiency across the board,” Superintendent Thomas Taylor said in a statement.

The annual exam, called the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, tests students in grades 3–8 and some high schoolers in English, math and science. Students score a 1 through 4 on the assessments, with the top two levels considered proficient.

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