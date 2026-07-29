Montgomery County Council approves 18-month moratorium on data centers

The move comes after Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich instituted a six-month moratorium in an executive order in June.

In a unanimous vote, the 11-member Montgomery County Council approved an 18-month moratorium on the development of data centers in the county.

The move comes after Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich instituted a six-month moratorium in an executive order in June.

Council member Evan Glass, who supported forming a task force to study the issue, said he continues to believe that should have been done at the county level, but said before voting in favor of the moratorium, “We have to get this right, and what we’re doing today is one step towards that.”

Council member Will Jawando, who had pushed for a two-year moratorium, said during the 18-month pause, “We’re not just going to be twiddling our thumbs.”

Jawando said the council would take a look at a number of issues, “noise, water usage, the Potomac River, one that I’ve been pushing really hard on and I’ll mention every time, tax rates.”

The council also approved a zoning text amendment that lays out the definition of what constitutes a data center.

“The fact that we had already data centers existing in Montgomery County, but had no definition of a data center in our code, was a big problem,” council member Dawn Luedtke told her colleagues.

She also said that she felt it was important to acknowledge that there are currently data centers in the county because, “We are not going to do things that shut existing data centers down.”

In approving the moratorium Tuesday, Council President Natali Fani-González said, “We need more information, especially from the state.”

Fani-González was referring to a study on the potential impact of data centers being conducted by the Department of the Environment, the Maryland Energy Administration and the University of Maryland School of Business. The Department of Legislative Services will submit the final report to Gov. Wes Moore and the General Assembly by Sept. 1.

The passage of the bill, which goes into effect when signed into law, was called “disappointing” in a statement from Atmosphere CEO Chuck McBride. Atmosphere has been working through the county’s planning process to place a data center in Dickerson in the county’s agricultural reserve. The land was previously the home of a coal-fired power plant that had been decommissioned in 2020.

Chris Baughman, chief platform and sustainability officer for Atmosphere, told WTOP in light of the council action, “It does not look like we can proceed at this moment.”

“We’re going to take time right now to evaluate it carefully to see what the next steps are,” he added.

Baughman said it’s not possible to say exactly what the next steps might be for Atmosphere.

“These changes do have real consequences when you have delays like this with long lead times for power infrastructure and equipment,” he said.

When mentioning long lead times, he was referring to how long it can take to obtain power transformers, which he said could go between 12 and 36 months to access.

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