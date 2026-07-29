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MCPS employee accused of secretly recording students faces new charges

Antonio Planas, The Banner Montgomery

July 29, 2026, 5:08 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

More charges have been leveled against a high school employee accused of secretly recording theater students at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda.

James Mulhern III, 43, of Clarksburg, was charged earlier this year with one count of sex abuse of a minor. Court records indicate he now faces seven more charges of sex abuse of a minor. A bond hearing will be held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County District Court in Rockville.

Mulhern’s employment status with the school district was not immediately clear on Wednesday. He had been on leave without pay since April, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.

Antonio Planas, The Banner Montgomery

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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