MCPS employee accused of secretly recording students faces new charges

More charges have been leveled against a high school employee accused of secretly recording theater students at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda.

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More charges have been leveled against a high school employee accused of secretly recording theater students at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda.

James Mulhern III, 43, of Clarksburg, was charged earlier this year with one count of sex abuse of a minor. Court records indicate he now faces seven more charges of sex abuse of a minor. A bond hearing will be held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County District Court in Rockville.

Mulhern’s employment status with the school district was not immediately clear on Wednesday. He had been on leave without pay since April, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

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