Police seek Maryland woman and girlfriend charged in Silver Spring mom’s murder

Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson and her girlfriend have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tjongarero-Henderson's mother.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for two women accused of killing the 67-year-old mother of one of the suspects.

Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson, 29, of Clarksburg, and her girlfriend Samantha Raebel, 36, of Phoenix, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hilde Henderson, Tjongarero-Henderson’s mother.

Henderson was found dead on May 26, in an apartment on Fenwick Lane in Silver Spring, police said in a news release.

After an autopsy, Henderson’s death was ruled a homicide. Detectives identified the couple as suspects in her death and obtained arrest warrants, police said.

Anyone with information on Tjongarero-Henderson and Raebel’s whereabouts should call 911 or visit the Montgomery County police online tip line.

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