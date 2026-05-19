A portion of Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland, will be closed Tuesday for an "extended period of time," after a water main break flooded the street and damaged the roadway, according to Montgomery County officials.

A water main break floods Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service A water main break floods Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service A water main break floods Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department) Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department A water main break floods Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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A portion of Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland, will be closed Tuesday for an “extended period of time” after a water main break flooded the street and damaged the roadway, according to Montgomery County officials.

The break has caused significant flooding near the Bradley Shopping Center and has shut down Bradley Boulevard from Arlington Road to Hillandale Road. Road closures may spread to other nearby streets, according to Montgomery County police.

WSSC Water told WTOP that they have shut off the water to a broken pipe that that is 20 inches in diameter. WSSC Water crews are still on the scene, and police told drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

The utility said that it is still determining how many customers are impacted by the water main break.

Photos shared by police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service showed the extent of the flooding.

WTOP’s Ana Golden and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

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