Montgomery County police search for groups breaking into cars across Silver Spring

Over the past week, multiple vehicles have been broken into across the Silver Spring area, including at several county parking garages.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, council member said a recent string of car break-ins in her district is being carried out by several different groups.

Over the past week, multiple vehicles have been broken into across the Silver Spring area, including at several county parking garages.

In a statement, Council member Kate Stewart said that Montgomery County police have arrested suspects using security camera footage.

“Utilizing security camera footage, officers from Montgomery County Police Department’s Third District have apprehended individuals suspected of entering vehicles inside county parking garages,” Stewart wrote in an Instagram post.

Authorities believe the break-ins are being committed by multiple groups moving through neighborhoods. Police crime summaries indicate that car parts have been stolen in several of these incidents.

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to share any doorbell or exterior camera footage with investigators. The cases remain under investigation.

Residents can share the footage by calling the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

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