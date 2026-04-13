As neighbors cheer, police arrest naked man suspected in Fairfax Co. home break-ins

Detectives spotted the 21-year-old suspect and, with the help of drones, followed him back to his home, where he was eventually taken into custody, according to Fairfax County police.

The suspect in a series of burglaries in Centreville, Virginia's London Towne neighborhood is seen on surveillance footage the morning of Wednesday, April 1, 2026.(Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) The suspect in a series of burglaries in Centreville, Virginia's London Towne neighborhood is seen on surveillance footage the morning of Wednesday, April 1, 2026.(Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Officers chased down and arrested a naked man suspected of breaking into his neighbors’ homes in Centreville, Virginia, while undressed.

Early Monday, detectives spotted 21-year-old Sedrick Walker on camera and, with the help of drones, followed him back to his home, Fairfax County police said.

“As we stood by and he was taken into custody, that community was literally lined up the side of the road, cheering and clapping,” Maj. Jim Curry said during a news conference. “I’ve never seen anything like it, where there were audible cheers and shouting for him being taken into custody.”

Police believe Walker is behind a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins in the London Towne neighborhood over four days in March and on April 1. On the three occasions where the suspect successfully broke into homes, he didn’t steal anything.

Working off a sketch, then a photo and eventually a video, police had been trying to track down the man, who wore only sneakers and a face covering.

For his capture, “we literally used cameras that the department owns, and we deployed them in public spaces because we just knew he would be back,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

Curry said police deployed drones after an officer saw a naked man on a camera around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

“They were able to get up in the air very quickly, less than 30 seconds, and saw exactly what our detective saw on camera, and that was our naked suspect,” Curry said.

Walker reportedly ran off when confronted by police and was chased by a veteran officer who’s served 20 years on the force. Drone footage showed him circling a group of townhouses before hopping a fence and darting inside the back door of his own house.

Curry said police have been monitoring the neighborhood since the most recent attempted break-in April 1 in the 14800 block of Palmerston Square.

“These operations have been going on since April 1 every single morning, although you may not have seen us. From 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock in the morning, detectives have been out of their cars, out in the cold, hiding in bushes, waiting for this exact moment,” Curry said. “And it paid off right here.”

Detectives got a search warrant for Walker’s house, and officers went inside to talk the 21-year-old into coming downstairs to be taken into custody.

Walker was charged with burglary, two counts of breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, four counts of indecent exposure, two counts of trespassing, wearing a mask in public and obstruction of justice. He’s being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

He doesn’t have a criminal history and wasn’t previously on the radar of Fairfax police.

When asked about his possible mental state, Curry said, “The actions that we saw today were someone that was fully aware of our officers: challenged police, ‘stop, don’t move,’ knew what he was doing, running so far as to have the wherewithal to run around a group of town houses, to elude our officers’ capture and then jump in through the back of a door and hide inside his home.”

It’s unclear whether Walker had any motive in targeting his neighbors’ homes, police said. But officers were concerned about the possibility the naked burglar’s behavior would escalate.

“Thank God he has never personally, physically harmed anyone and you can imagine what those crimes would look like and what they were building up, in my opinion, to be,” Davis said. “It was only a matter of time.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact the department at 866-411-8477.

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