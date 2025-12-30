Drone helps Howard Co. police track suspects in Christmas Eve car break-ins

A video shared by the police department shows officers closing in as the drone operator guided them: “I got a heat signal … looks like someone’s laying down right in front of you.”

The quick deployment of a drone helped officers in Maryland track down suspects accused of breaking into dozens of cars early Christmas Eve.

It was just before 5 a.m. when a call came in about a group of people who were stealing from cars in Ellicott City.

“Once police got there, they noticed that a white sedan, which was the car they later stopped, flee from the scene,” Seth Hoffman, spokesman for the Howard County Police Department, told WTOP.

Police said they chased the stolen car linked to a string of break-ins for a short distance until it crashed. Three people jumped out of the car and ran into the woods in the dark. But officers weren’t searching alone: A drone equipped with thermal imaging went up and quickly spotted heat signatures.

“Now you have an eye in the sky that has thermal imaging and other capabilities that’s able to locate these suspects and direct patrol officers to them,” Hoffman said.

The video shared by the police department shows officers closing in as the drone operator guided them: “I got a heat signal … looks like someone’s laying down right in front of you.”

Hoffman said the technology not only sped up the capture, but kept officers safe.

“Otherwise, they’re blind, especially in the middle of the night. They don’t see anything,” he said.

Howard County police have trained drone operators on every patrol shift, so the technology can be launched anywhere in the county within minutes, far faster and cheaper than a helicopter.

Hoffman said credit is not only due to the officers in this case, but also members of the public who called them.

“Anytime somebody sees something, even if it’s something they think is minor or they don’t want to go through the trouble of reporting it to police, please do. Because that’s what started this whole case and was able to direct our officers and make these arrests.”

All three suspects were in custody within about 80 minutes. Hoffman said without drones, the police might still be searching.

The suspects are identified as Anthony Alvarenga-Barrera, 18, Jan Carlos Arita, 19, and a 16-year-old, all of Baltimore. They’re charged with breaking into 30 vehicles and are suspected in 30 more break-ins that happened that same night in both Ellicott City and Columbia.

