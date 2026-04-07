Deadly motorcycle crash shut down busy stretch of Connecticut Avenue in Montgomery Co.

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle shut down a stretch of Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland, for several hours early Tuesday.

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle shut down a stretch of Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland, for several hours early Tuesday.

Montgomery County police said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at Manor Road and Connecticut Avenue.

A motorcyclist was found in serious condition. Police said the man died at the scene.

A woman driving the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Connecticut Avenue was closed in both directions between Jones Bridge Road and Manor Road as police investigate the collision.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reported Connecticut Avenue fully reopened before 10:50 a.m.

The crash is the latest in a series of deadly motorcycle incidents across Maryland, including a deadly hit-and-run in Charles County that left one man dead Saturday.

A map of the area is below.

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