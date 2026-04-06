Split verdict delivered in crash that killed three in 2023 on Rock Creek Parkway

D.C. woman Nakita Walker was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of three counts of involuntary manslaughter, a jury ruled. She's scheduled to be sentenced June 5.

The D.C. woman charged in the March 2023 crash that killed three people on Rock Creek Parkway is not guilty of second-degree murder, a jury ruled Monday.

Nakita Walker, 46, drove away from a traffic stop by the Kennedy Center during the early morning hours of March 15, 2023, and crashed soon after into a rideshare vehicle carrying Lyft driver Mohamed Kamara and passengers Olvin Torres Velasquez and Jonathan Cabrera Mendez.

All three died in the head-on collision near the P Street NW exit on the Rock Creek Parkway.

The jury did find Walker guilty of three counts of involuntary manslaughter. She’s scheduled for sentencing June 5.

Walker also has multiple previous DUI convictions and in 2023, had unpaid traffic tickets totaling $14,300.

Earlier in the trial, a key witness for the prosecution, Donnell Thomas, contradicted his earlier testimony.

Thomas, who is Walker’s ex-boyfriend and was riding in the car the morning of the crash, said in court Walker had not been drinking or smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, after saying she did in previous grand jury testimony.

Thomas said since the crash, he has had memory issues.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson and Dan Ronan contributed to this report.

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